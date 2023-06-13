WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 13, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
June 13, 2023 5:51AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New species of grasshopper named after Willie Nelson

PHOTO:     Melanoplus nelsoni held by Dr. JoVonn Hill  (JoVonn Hill via SWNS)

Melanoplus nelsoni held by Dr. JoVonn Hill. (JoVonn Hill via SWNS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 16

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

************************************************

 

 

WSGW Invites YOU to Have Fun for a Cause…..

Saginaw YMCA “Concerts for a Cause” Festival

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU offering You Three Choices to Use Your $20 Gift Certificate for only $10

HALF OFF A $20 GIFT CERTIFICATE HALF OFF FOR NORIS OF AUBURN, MARCO’S DINER IN SANFORD, OR CROSSROADS RESTAURANT IN BAY CITY!

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Safety in Schools

 

************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Smash Mouth “Walking on the Sun“.   Founding member, and the only original member still with the group, Paul DeLisle is 60.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
3

Sunday Afternoon Crash Claims Life of Bay City Motorcyclist
4

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75
5

Fire Destroys Saginaw County Home