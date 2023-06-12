WSGW Morning Team: June 12, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Bay City Country Music Festival is this week and it will feature an opportunity for you to support veterans (runs 8:02)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An Artificial Intelligence Church Service (runs 5:32)…..

Here is the video of the PGA member tackled by security at the Canadian Open…..

Here is the video of Yankees announcer John Sterling getting hit by a foul ball during his live broadcast…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A pizza company offers the ultimate “Buy Now Pay Later” opportunity (runs 3:17)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: One Million Pennies (runs 2:27)…..

PHOTO: John Reyes via KTLA 5

Two Giant Rubber Ducks Meant to Signify Good Fortune – and One Deflates

PHOTO: DALE DE LA REY

Wake Up Song of the Day: A Flock of Seagulls “I Ran (So Far Away)“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This is one of those fine line groups for a One Hit Wonder Song. A Flock of Seagulls (from England) were only around for a few years before taking a year off and then regrouping. The group had a couple of more songs that were in the Top 40, but never received the attention of this song. Strangely enough, “I Ran (So Far Away)” was an international hit, going to #1 in a couple countries, #9 in the USA, but only charting #43 in their home country. The band’s name was from the song “Toiler on the Sea” by Punk Rock Band, The Stranglers, and from the book “Jonathan Livingston Seagull”.

