WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 1, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
June 1, 2023 5:36AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: June 1, 2023 (Thursday)
Applied Training Solutions

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

A URL on Maryland license plates commemorating the War of 1912, which were issued between 2012 and 2016, now leads to a gambling website based in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

 

 

https://news.yahoo.com/yorkers-gather-watch-manhattanhenge-124624441.html

The sun lines up between rows of skyscrapers in Manhattan on the evening of May 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Artificial Intelligence and Regulation

 

 

************************************************

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Brooks & Dunn “Brand New Man“.   Ronnie Dunn is 70.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
2

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
3

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
4

Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler's Death
5

Fashion Square Cutting Incident