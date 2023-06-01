WSGW Morning Team: June 1, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

https://news.yahoo.com/yorkers-gather-watch-manhattanhenge-124624441.html

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice! Click to Enter Today…..

************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Brooks & Dunn “Brand New Man“. Ronnie Dunn is 70.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team