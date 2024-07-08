WSGW Morning Team: July 8, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How was Your Weekend? For Jonathan, a new home project continued…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday Fun…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Town of Babylon – Facebook

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: NASA volunteers are back from Mars…..

PHOTO: AP/NASA via AP

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A tourism town in Alaska may limit tourism…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: Jon Landau passes away

PHOTO: Tianjin University

PHOTO: Thomas SAMSON

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

********************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

**********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Creedence Clearwater Revival “Lookin’ Out My Back Door”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! We feature CCR again, as the group never had a #1 song, but five that peaked at #2, including this one in 1970. This was the last CCR #2, for one week, behind Diana Ross “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”. There was a big difference of opinion regarding the lyrics. Some thought it was about drugs because of the colorful imagery and words “flying spoon” referencing a cocaine or heroin spoon, and the crazy animal images were an acid trip. John Fogerty, who wrote the song, has stated in interviews the song was written for his three-year-old son, Josh. Fogerty said the allusions were inspired by the Dr. Seuss book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street. By the way, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” did hit #1 on the Cash Box chart.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team