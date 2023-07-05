WSGW Morning Team: July 5, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

PHOTO Courtesy AP: Joey Chestnut

PHOTO Courtesy AP: Miki Sudo

***********************************************

https://midmichigannow.com/news/offbeat/gallery-ai-imagines-what-each-states-average-couple-year-3000-artificial-intelligence-future-futurism-futuristic-space-people-aliens-photo-gallery-typical-stereotypical-couple-man-woman-california-florida-new-york-texas-utah-oregon

***********************************************

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office

***********************************************

Famous “Troll Apartment” in California Sells for over $180,000 of asking price…..

***********************************************

Click for Link to Jolt Credit Union Event Park: Information and Tickets for “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles”

***********************************************

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Band “The Weight“. Robbie Robertson is 80.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team