WSGW Morning Team: July 5, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 5, 2023 4:54AM EDT
LGBTQ

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Michigan’s Potential “Misgender” Law

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

PHOTO Courtesy AP:     Joey Chestnut

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2023 7/4/23 Professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut wins his 16th title eating 62 Nathan&#39;s hot dogs in 10 minutes at the Nathan&#39;s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2023 in New York City.

 

PHOTO Courtesy AP:     Miki Sudo

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2023 7/4/23 Professional competitive eater Miki Sudo wins her 9th title eating 37 Nathan&#39;s hot dogs in 10 minutes at the Nathan&#39;s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2023 in New York City.

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

 

https://midmichigannow.com/news/offbeat/gallery-ai-imagines-what-each-states-average-couple-year-3000-artificial-intelligence-future-futurism-futuristic-space-people-aliens-photo-gallery-typical-stereotypical-couple-man-woman-california-florida-new-york-texas-utah-oregon

 

AI imagines the stereotypical male and female from all 50 states photo 43

 

AI imagines the stereotypical male and female from all 50 states photo 44

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Famous “Troll Apartment” in California Sells for over $180,000 of asking price…..

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Click for Link to Jolt Credit Union Event Park:   Information and Tickets for “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles”

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

This Old Ugly House | $1,000 Backyard Makeover

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF “FAMILY FUN DEAL” 1/2 HOUR OF AXE THROWING AND A 1/2 HOUR OF VIRTUAL ARCHERY AT DAYLIGHT OUTFITTERS ($90 Value)

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Band “The Weight“.   Robbie Robertson is 80.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

