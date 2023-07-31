WSGW Morning Team: July 31, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Charlie’s strange bike encounter on the Dixie Highway (runs 3:43)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You could play XBox with your pizza scented controller!!!!! (runs 2:41)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A new Dungeons and Dragons video game is coming out and D&D player, Mike Percha, has a little perspective (runs 4:56)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A One Hit Wonder song that was covered by a popular artist, too (runs 4:15)…..

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Follow up on a story about the auction of Alan Alda’s dog tags and boots from M*A*S*H (runs

Here is the video and story of Cardi B retaliating against a fan throwing a drink at her on stage…..

OOPS! From Trenton High School in Trenton, Michigan…..

OOPS! On a Road in Massachusetts

Pastry Shop in Lisbon Selling “Pope Cookies” Ahead of His Visit This Week

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!

WSGW Broadcasts on Tuesday, August 1, from Day One of the Saginaw County Fair

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by Paint Bull

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Pilot “Magic“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1974, this Scottish band released this song from their first album (which was produced by the Alan Parsons Project – which three of the band members would join when Pilot disbanded after just a few years). The two writers of this song, David Paton and Billy Lyall, were briefly substitute members of the Bay City Roller’s before that band named after Bay City, Michigan, had its breakthrough. The song peaked at #5 in America in 1975. Selena Gomez covered the song for the soundtrack of the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place”. Her version reached #61 on the chart. Here is a link for Selena singing “Magic“.

