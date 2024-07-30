WSGW Morning Team: July 30, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Today, at Day One of the Saginaw County Fair

WSGW, Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition (All Recipes Utilizing Pioneer Sugar)

Contestants Competing for Cash Prizes Include:

“Blue Ribbon Peach Praline Pie” – Joan Gerhardt

“Whiskey, Bourbon, or Rum Peach Pie” – Shana Newton

“Blueberry Grape Pie” – Colt Lake

“Golden Apple Pie” – Linda Schmidt

“Dutch Apple Pear Pie” – Carol Nolan

“Gluten Free Blueberry Pie” – Gracie Perkins

“Carmel Apple Crumble Pie” – Jennie Carlton

“Backwoods Blueberry Pie” – Ashlyn Anderson

“Cherry Lemon Crumble Pie” – Rebecca Yager

“Jazzed Up Juicy Fruity Summer Pie” – Colleen Gawrylowicz

“Michigan Summer Sunset Peach Pie” – Lois Spruytte

“Strawberry Gooseberry Pie” – Kara Zummer

“Brown Butter Bourbon Peach Pie with Oat and Almond Crumble” – Sarah Crouse

“Chocolate Sweet Cherry Pie” – Carl Bruse

“Very Cherry Berry Pie” – Tim Rivard

********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “The University of Michigan First Female Student”…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The results are in from the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest to determine what state police vehicles will be included in the 2025 calendar…..

Click a this Link for Full Results and to Order Calendars

Michigan State Police Entry (courtesy MSP)

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Dragonflies swarm…..

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! If you had to vote today, how would you vote?

********************************************

PHOTO: Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

********************************************

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Tianjin University

******************************************

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Nelons “There’s a Hole in the Heart of America”. An Honor Song for this gospel group that was devastated by a plan crash into the weekend claiming three members of the four member group, plus three other persons on board. Dead are group members Kelly Nelon Clark, husband Jason Clark, daughter Amber Kistler, and her husband Nathan Kistler, and group assistant Melodi Hodges, along with the plane’s pilot Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. This song was released last Friday just hours before the crash.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team