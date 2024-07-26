WSGW Morning Team: July 26, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Hulk Hogan makes an appearance at Lions Training Camp and has fun with Coach Dan Campbell and it triggers the memory of Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant in WrestleMania III at the Silverdome…..

Hulk Hogan offers Promo for Dan Campbell and Lions…..

Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant: WrestleMania III at the Silverdome…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A “Good News” story for a local veteran engaged in a very tough personal battle…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A state supreme court rules “boneless chicken wings” should not have the expectation of being “boneless”…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Another naming contest for the WSGW Morning Team to influence, this time the Mackinac Island Fudge Contest…..

Click for Link to Mackinac Island Fudge Naming Contest

********************************************

Click for Link for Details for “Friday Night Live” Tonight, Co-Hosted by WSGW with Christiana Malacara

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Friday Flashback Song Fun with a song that dates back to 1994 with two versions that charted in the same year……

Scroll below for the All-4-One version…..

John Michael Montgomery…..

Duet with John Michael Montgomery and All-4-One…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: The Olympic Opening Ceremonies are today/tonight and are you going to watch or pay attention to that or the games?!?!

********************************************

Weekend Events and Activities…..

********************************************

Remember earlier this week we had the story of the Wienermobile involved in a rollover accident (no one hurt)?

From listener Leonard, a picture of his grand kids with the Wienermobile when it was in Bay City years ago (1990s)…..

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! If you had to vote today, how would you vote?

********************************************

PHOTO: Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

********************************************

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Tianjin University

******************************************

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: All-4-One “I Swear”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. This was one of the biggest songs of 1994 with 11 weeks at #1. It was surpassed by Boyz II Men “I’ll Make Love to You” which had 14 weeks at #1. This is actually a cover of country singer John Michael Montgomery who released his version of “I Swear” a year earlier in 1993. Montgomery’s version spent 4 weeks at #1 on the Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart and crossed over to #42 on the Billboard Hot 100 by March 10 1994. All-4-One released its version in April produced by David Foster. The group won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. All-4-One and John Michael Montgomery teamed up to record an updated duet version of “I Swear” for the deluxe edition of All-4-One’s 2015 album Twenty+.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team