WSGW Morning Team: July 25, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
July 25, 2024 4:27AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     WSGW and Friday Night Live in Saginaw, plus the Saginaw Spirit Championship Summer Celebration last night…..

 

Click for Link for Details for Friday Night Live, this week co-hosted by WSGW with Christiana Malacara

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Only a few days left to vote for “I Voted” stickers…..

Click this Link to See all “I Voted” Submissions and to Vote

Elk "I voted" sticker designed by Patrick Rogers of Ada in the general public category.

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Would you eat a chip so spicy the company warns “it may cause you pain”…..

 

IMAGE:     Isoyama Corp

Pic: ISOYAMA CORP

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos lawsuit…..

 

PHOTO:     Scott Olson / Getty Images

 

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The influence of the WSGW Morning Team is evident with the success of “Tenty McTentface”…..

 

PHOTO:     Broad Street Market/Facebook

May be an image of text

 

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Dan Aykroyd releases a special “Blues Brothers” docuseries…..

 

blues-brothers-the-arc-of-gratitude-dan-aykroyd-interview

 

 

 

 

********************************************

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!     If you had to vote today, how would you vote?

WSGW OnLine Poll: The New Presidential Election

 

 

********************************************

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

 

********************************************

 

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Tianjin University

Model of bipedal robot with mock brain organoid computer in its head

 

 

******************************************

 

********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jerry Fuller “Travelin’ Man”.   An Honor Song for his death at age 85.   While he performed his own music, he wrote much more for other artists.   He wrote this song for Sam Cooke, but Ricky Nelson recorded it instead and took it to #1.   This is Jerry’s version.

 

