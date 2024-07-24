WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 24, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 24, 2024 4:37AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!     If you had to vote today, how would you vote?

WSGW OnLine Poll: The New Presidential Election

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Two dramatic videos going viral from yesterday as a whale capsizes a boat and a hydrothermal explosion are captured on camera…..

Whale Capsizes Boat…..

 

Yellowstone Hydrothermal Explosion…..

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Perhaps the Great Lakes need to be renamed the Great True Blue Lakes…..

 

YInMn Blue

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     It’s Halloween in July thanks to Reese’s, plus an update on the lawsuit against Reese’s and Halloween…..

PHOTO:     The Hershey Company

Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins are back

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Politician says he’s real and not AI generated…..

 

 

PHOTO:     Reform UK Party

Reform UK Election

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Bruce is a billionaire…..

 

PHOTO:     Getty

Bruce Springsteen

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A hot chip got some school kids in Japan in hot water…..

IMAGE:     Isoyama Corp

Pic: ISOYAMA CORP

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF A 2-HOUR ADVENTURE AT FRANKENMUTH AERIAL PARK!

 

PHOTO:     Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

 

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

WSGW “WIN a VIP Flyaway” Contest

 

 

PHOTO:     Tianjin University

Model of bipedal robot with mock brain organoid computer in its head

 

 

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Moby Grape “Hey Grandma”.   An Honor Song for founder member and guitarist, Jerry Miller, dead at age 81.

 

