WSGW Morning Team: July 24, 2023 (Monday)

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

Charlie and Mike and YOU: What did You do this weekend? One of the things Mike did was celebrate a Wedding Anniversary! (runs 2:47)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Teens and even preteens are in control of skateboarding (runs 5:25)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: This has to be the strangest thing that happened at any sporting event over the weekend (runs 3:07)…..

Video of Hearse on Soccer Pitch

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: The passing of Tony Bennett last Friday (runs 2:18)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Where did the “X” symbol come from that Elon Musk is now using for Twitter (runs 4:17)…..

An Update on a Story from last week! No, it wasn’t a lioness spotted near Berlin…..

July 21 (UPI) — A suspected lioness that prompted a 30-hour search involving police and other authorities near Berlin is now believed to have been a wild boar, officials said.

Berlin Police issued a warning to residents in Kleinmachnow and other southwestern suburbs to keep children and pets indoors on Thursday while a large-scale search was conducted for a suspected female lion on the loose.

An unclear video purporting to show the lioness wandering near some trees was initially said by police to be authentic, but Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert said at a Friday news conference that two wildlife experts had reviewed the footage and determined it does not depict a lioness.

He said searchers had not found evidence of any animals aside from wild boar.

Rainer Altenkamp, a wildlife expert and chairman of the environmental organization NABU Berlin, said the animal in the video is indeed a wild boar. He pointed out the animal’s tail, round back and elongated head as being consistent with a wild pig, rather than a big cat.

Police had searched the area using drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs and heat-seeking cameras, but were unable to find any evidence of a lioness. Officials said a roaring sound heard by searching officers late Thursday night turned out to be the work of teenage pranksters using a Bluetooth speaker.

Police officially called off the search Friday.

Environmental officials in Brandenburg said the state is known to be home to 23 registered lions, all of which were accounted for by authorities.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Musical Youth “Pass the Dutchie“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1982, this British reggae band hit #1 in seven countries, #10 in the USA. Musical Youth would also be the first black act to have a music video played on the newly founded channel MTV. The group was only together from 1979-1985. Then in 2001, reformed as a duo. A planned tour was cancelled because of 9/11.

