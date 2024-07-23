WSGW Morning Team: July 23, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s “Tuesday Tigers Talk” as Charlie has a conversation with Voice of Tigers Baseball, Dan Dickerson…..

********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “The United States Life Saving Service”…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: As Lions training camp begins and the anticipation of a successful 2024 season is in the air, a “Dan Campbell Lions” corn maze in Michigan is getting attention, plus USA Today makes its football predictions…..

PHOTO: David Guralnick, Detroit News

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The Wienermobile rolls over! And, Charlie relates a traffic story that he knows everyone has experienced…..

PHOTO: Roger Gonzalez, Facebook

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: You’ve heard of cocaine bear, what about cocaine shark, and what about this bear that police have to tell people to don’t go near…..

PHOTO: Walton County Sheriff (Florida)/Facebook

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How old is this woman just receiving her doctorate?!?!

PHOTO: University of Bristol

PHOTO: Reform UK Party

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A hot chip got some school kids in Japan in hot water…..

IMAGE: Isoyama Corp

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if You think political rhetoric is to blame for the attempting shooting of former President Trump as well as other political incidents in the past…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

********************************************

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Tianjin University

******************************************

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Four Tops “Baby I Need Your Loving”. An Honor Song for Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last original member of the Four Tops, who died at age 88.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team