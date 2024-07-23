WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 23, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 23, 2024 5:00AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: July 23, 2024 (Tuesday)
Dan Dickerson

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

 

It’s “Tuesday Tigers Talk” as Charlie has a conversation with Voice of Tigers Baseball, Dan Dickerson…..

 

Dan Dickerson

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “The United States Life Saving Service”…..

 

 

 

 

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     As Lions training camp begins and the anticipation of a successful 2024 season is in the air, a “Dan Campbell Lions” corn maze in Michigan is getting attention, plus USA Today makes its football predictions…..

PHOTO:     David Guralnick, Detroit News

A Detroit Lions themed maze that includes the likeness of head coach Dan Campbell has been mowed into the corn fields at the Choice Farm Market, in Webberville, July 20, 2024. The maze is expected to be open for visitors in September, according to co-owner Loretta Benjamin.

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The Wienermobile rolls over!   And, Charlie relates a traffic story that he knows everyone has experienced…..

 

PHOTO:     Roger Gonzalez, Facebook

May be an image of 2 people and text

 

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     You’ve heard of cocaine bear, what about cocaine shark, and what about this bear that police have to tell people to don’t go near…..

PHOTO:     Walton County Sheriff (Florida)/Facebook

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     How old is this woman just receiving her doctorate?!?!

PHOTO:     University of Bristol

Rosemary Fowler (R), pictured with daughter Mary Fowler, was awarded an honorary PhD from the University of Bristol at the age of 98 for her contributions to particle physics. Photo courtesy of the University of Bristol

 

 

 

 

PHOTO:     Reform UK Party

Reform UK Election

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A hot chip got some school kids in Japan in hot water…..

IMAGE:     Isoyama Corp

Pic: ISOYAMA CORP

 

 

********************************************

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch

50% OFF A 2-HOUR ADVENTURE AT FRANKENMUTH AERIAL PARK!

 

*********************************************

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if You think political rhetoric is to blame for the attempting shooting of former President Trump as well as other political incidents in the past…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Political Rhetoric

 

********************************************

 

PHOTO:     Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

********************************************

 

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

WSGW “WIN a VIP Flyaway” Contest

 

********************************************

 

PHOTO:     Tianjin University

Model of bipedal robot with mock brain organoid computer in its head

 

 

******************************************

 

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

 

********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Four Tops “Baby I Need Your Loving”.   An Honor Song for Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last original member of the Four Tops, who died at age 88.

 

