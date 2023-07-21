WSGW Morning Team: July 21, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Some driving stories, including Charlie’s wrong-way experience driving into work, a football player going way too fast, and startling video as a car flies into a home (runs 6:53)…..

Here is video of woman’s car flying into a home…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: In a follow up from yesterday, just why is New Jersey the only state that does not offer self-serve gasoline (runs 8:14)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Frankenmuth’s “Greta Van Fleet” officially releases new album today (runs 2:57)…..

Events and Activities July 21

Charlie and Mike and YOU: It sounds like a “sitcom” moment with an incident taking place between the Hollywood studios and writers and actors strike (runs 2:58)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: In San Francisco, a Walgreens now using chains to protect its merchandise (runs 3:21)…..

PHOTO: Richie Greenberg

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jan and Dean “Surf City“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 60 years ago in 1963 that Jan and Dean hit #1 for 2 weeks. It was the first #1 “surf song” and turned out to be the only #1 for Jan and Dean. The first draft of the song was written by Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys. Wilson lost interest in the song and believed he was never going to complete it himself. Berry later contributed additional writing to the song and Torrence also contributed several phrases. But, Torrence never insisted that he be given writing credit, so only Wilson and Berry are listed as writers. Berry is also credited as producer.

