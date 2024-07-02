WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 2, 2024 4:54AM EDT
Daniella Bruce

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

 

It’s Tuesday Tigers Talk as Charlie talks Tigers and Red Wings Broadcast Reporter, Daniella Bruce…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Haller’s Blue Army”…..

PHOTO:     Courtesy Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles is launching a s’mores-flavored instant ramen.

 

 

 

PHOTO:     Heritage Auctions

An 1818 first edition copy of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" was auctioned for $843,750. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PICTURES:     New England Journal of Medicine

https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/nejmicm2400652_f1.jpeg

 

 

 

 

PHOTO:     University of the Witwatersrand

A sedated rhinoceros lies unconscious as professor James Larkin (R) carefully implants radioisotopes into its horn

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The American Dream

 

The new stop sign on the traffic light cantilever in Oakland

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     As we March to Independence Day on Thursday, a John Philip Sousa March “Semper Fidelis”

 

