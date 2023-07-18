WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 18, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 18, 2023 5:49AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: July 18, 2023 (Tuesday)
Michigan History

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “John Askin” (hear a podcast segment)

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

This morning, WSGW had fun giving away free potatoes and Better Made Snack Foods potato chips in honor of the upcoming Munger Potato Festival!
WSGW’s Terry Henne was out with the Munger Volunteer Fireman in the parking lot of “Shirts, Mugs & More”, 2728 Center Ave. in Essexville.
Thanks to Everyone for Visiting!

Click for Link to Munger Potato Festival

May be an image of text that says 'MUNGER POTATO FESTIVAL JULY 27TH 30TH, 2023 RiDES GAMES MUSiC DEMO DERBY FIGURE 8 KiDS DAY ENTERTAINMENT TENT THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY も SUNDAY!'

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A potential political tie in the Michigan House depending on upcoming mayoral elections  (runs 4:07)…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     History is made for this already legendary female musical artist  (runs

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Long-Awaited Apple iPhone Goes On Sale Across U.S

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

 

WSGW “WinVitational” Golf…..

WSGW-West Side Decorating Center “WinVitational” powered by Branham’s Jewelry

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4!

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Supreme Court Term Limits

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

This Old Ugly House | $1,000 Backyard Makeover

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Martha Reeves and the Vandellas “Dancing in the Street“.   Martha is 82 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
3

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
4

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
5

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets