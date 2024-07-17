WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 17, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 17, 2024 4:23AM EDT
Political Fight

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if You think political rhetoric is to blame for the attempting shooting of former President Trump as well as other political incidents in the past…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Political Rhetoric

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     WSGW Facebook Fun with Baseball’s All-Star Ugly Uniforms and Our Potato Talk from yesterday…..


 

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A follow up on the Home Run Derby National Anthem story from yesterday

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Once long lost Star Trek props are going up for auction…..

Here is a Link to the Auction Site

Photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

A phaser and communicator used by William Shatner in the original "Star Trek" series resurfaced after more than 50 years and are headed to auction. Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     New AI technology used in vehicles in Europe to try to curb speedway are also found to offer direct camera access inside the vehicle…..

 

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Tiger Woods aces a comeback comment about his retirement and Caitlin Clark will be racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, sort of…..

 

Stewart-Haas Racing

Caitlin Clark's image will adorn the hood of Josh Berry's No. 4 Ford Mustang in the 2024 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Passenger tries to smuggle in Giant African Land Snails into Detroit’s Metro Airport…..

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

90 Giant African Land Snails were seized from a passenger arriving at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Photo: Supplied / Screenshot

Fourteen high school students in Tokyo were hospitalised after eating "super spicy" potato chips, police say.

 

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

 

********************************************

 

********************************************

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Tianjin University

Model of bipedal robot with mock brain organoid computer in its head

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube

Dozens of looters ransacked an Oakland gas station convenience store and caused thousands of dollars in damage as the frustrated store manager claimed police took nine hours to respond to his plea for help.

 

 

******************************************

 

 

********************************************

 

 

The new stop sign on the traffic light cantilever in Oakland

 

**********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Black Sabbath “Paranoid”.   Geezer Butler, original member and bassist is 75.

 

