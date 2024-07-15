WSGW Morning Team: July 15, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: An update on “Tenty McTentface”…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Not good when the ice cream truck goes for a swim…..

PHOTO: Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHOTO: Tianjin University

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Whitney Houston “Heartbreak Hotel”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! First, this is not a cover version of Elvis Presley. Whitney, who had some personal problems and died much too young at age 48 in 2012, produced 11 #1 songs overall. She has the all-time record of 7 consecutive songs reaching #1. Plus, 11 more songs in the Top Ten. But, “Heartbreak Hotel” is the only one that peaked at #2. The song features Faith Evans and Kelly Price. It was #2 for 3 weeks in 1999 behind Cher’s song “Believe”. Whitney was did hit #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. And, the song was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. By the way, it was originally intended for recording by TLC, but they rejected it.

