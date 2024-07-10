WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 10, 2024 4:02AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Automatic Life Prison Sentences

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Tourists are a problem in Yosemite for a disgusting reason and tourists are being protested in Spain…..

PHOTO:     Yosemite National Park/Facebook

May be an image of mountain and tree

 

PHOTOS:     Getty Images

Protesters in Barcelona with signs and flags marching behind a long banner that says, "Decreixement turistic Ja!"

Two women with water guns among a crowd of protesters.

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Oil Wrestling Championships that date back centuries…..

PHOTOS:     AP

Image

Image

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Does this still happen?   Google leads a motorists astray…..

 

PHOTO:     Wasatch County Search & Rescue/Facebook

<p> Wasatch County Search & Rescue/Facebook</p> Driver stranded in Utah

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

WSGW “WIN a VIP Flyaway” Contest

PHOTO:     Town of Babylon – Facebook

No photo description available.

PHOTO:     Tianjin University

Model of bipedal robot with mock brain organoid computer in its head

PHOTO:     Thomas SAMSON

French kiss - Julien Bernard brushed off a fine on Saturday (Thomas SAMSON)

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube

Dozens of looters ransacked an Oakland gas station convenience store and caused thousands of dollars in damage as the frustrated store manager claimed police took nine hours to respond to his plea for help.

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Biden and Trump After the Debate

You can have fun at the Saginaw County Fair by entering the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition presented by Star of the West, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets…..

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$219 Ogemaw County Fair Ultimate Package for only $109.50

The new stop sign on the traffic light cantilever in Oakland

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Oak Ridge Boys “Elvira”.   An honor song for Joe Bonsall, dead at age 76 from complications of ALS.

 

