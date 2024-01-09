WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 9, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 9, 2024 6:53AM EST
Blake

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

WSGW is Your Home for Your National Champion Wolverine Football Team

PHOTO:     AP Photo/Eric Gay

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

 

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring Saginaw native, “Tim McCoy” …..

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Job applications are being accepted through January 31 to become an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver…..

Click for Link to Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Job Application

PHOTO:     Oscar Mayer

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Hotdoggers who drive the 27-foot vehicles across the U.S.

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

You’ve heard of “Mighty Mouse”?   How about “Tidy Mouse”!!!

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Amon-Ra St. Brown/X

Image

 

PHOTO:     Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News

A Detroit Lions jersey adorns The Spirit of Detroit statue Monday, Jan. 8, 2023 outside the Coleman Young Center in downtown Detroit in honor of the Lions hosting an NFL playoff game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     France is honoring this music legend by naming a street after him…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas:   “Flappie”, the cat door to stop your feline from bringing living or dead surprises into your home!

PHOTO:     James Atoa/UPI

Co-founders Oliver Widler (L) and Denis Widler of Flappie Technologies pose for a photo with the Flappie AI cat door, on display during the 2024 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday. The cat door stops pets from gifting their owners dead prey. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Now this is a phone in airplane mode as it plummets 16,000 feet and is still operational…..

***********************************************

 

It’s that time of year for warnings in Canada to not let the Moose lick the salt off your vehicle…..

PHOTO:     Parks Canada

A moose with large antlers is licking the wheel on a silver car.

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

***********************************************

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Queen “We Are the Champions” for the Michigan Wolverines!

 

