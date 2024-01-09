WSGW Morning Team: January 9, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

WSGW is Your Home for Your National Champion Wolverine Football Team

PHOTO: AP Photo/Eric Gay

***********************************************

***********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring Saginaw native, “Tim McCoy” …..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Job applications are being accepted through January 31 to become an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver…..

Click for Link to Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Job Application

PHOTO: Oscar Mayer

***********************************************

You’ve heard of “Mighty Mouse”? How about “Tidy Mouse”!!!

***********************************************

PHOTO: Amon-Ra St. Brown/X

PHOTO: Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: France is honoring this music legend by naming a street after him…..

***********************************************

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: “Flappie”, the cat door to stop your feline from bringing living or dead surprises into your home!

PHOTO: James Atoa/UPI

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Now this is a phone in airplane mode as it plummets 16,000 feet and is still operational…..

***********************************************

It’s that time of year for warnings in Canada to not let the Moose lick the salt off your vehicle…..

PHOTO: Parks Canada

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 9, 2024…..

Liam, 2nd Grade, from Clare

***********************************************

Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Queen “We Are the Champions” for the Michigan Wolverines!

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team