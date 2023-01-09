WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 9, 2023 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
January 9, 2023 5:51AM EST
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse (off today) and Pat…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

https://variety.com/2023/music/news/celine-dion-protest-rolling-stone-greatest-singers-of-all-time-list-1235480933/

Photo:   Variety

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Woman tries to board plane with a 4-foot boa constrictor in her carry on bag!   (runs 3:47)…..

PHOTO:   TSA  (snake coiled in upper right hand corner)

The 4-foot boa constrictor was inside a woman's luggage at Tampa International Airport in December.

 

 

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF A FAMILY 4-PACK OF 24 OZ BUBBLE TEAS FROM BUBBLE TEA BREW HOUSE

 

 

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!   What will You do regarding the new tolls for the Liberty Bridge starting in a few months?

WSGW OnLine Poll: Bay City Bridge Tolls

Click for Link to Bay City Bridge Partners

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Elvin Bishop “Fooled Around and Fell In Love“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1976, Elvin hit it big with this song.   He was perhaps better known as a blues musician, even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and inducted in his own name into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.

 

 

