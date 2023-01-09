WSGW Morning Team: January 9, 2023 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse (off today) and Pat…..
WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/celine-dion-protest-rolling-stone-greatest-singers-of-all-time-list-1235480933/
Photo: Variety
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Woman tries to board plane with a 4-foot boa constrictor in her carry on bag! (runs 3:47)…..
PHOTO: TSA (snake coiled in upper right hand corner)
Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! What will You do regarding the new tolls for the Liberty Bridge starting in a few months?
Click for Link to Bay City Bridge Partners
Wake Up Song of the Day: Elvin Bishop “Fooled Around and Fell In Love“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1976, Elvin hit it big with this song. He was perhaps better known as a blues musician, even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and inducted in his own name into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.
