WSGW Morning Team: January 8, 2024 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
January 8, 2024 4:02AM EST
It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!!  We include comments from Coach Campbell!

 

 

Click for Link to Detroit Free Press and Lions Locker Room with Owner Sheila Hamp and her mother, former owner Martha Ford…..

New Beer Introduced by Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Brand New Lager from Eastern Market Brewing Co.

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Here is an opportunity for you to get away from it all by being a caretaker on a Welsh island…..

Deadline to apply is January 9 by 5pm

Click this Link for the OnLine Application

Bardsey Island/Ynys Enlli. Pic: Cai Erith Williams (iStock)

 

 

 

 

World’s Tallest Popsicle Stick Structure…..

 

 

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..  Predict what the Wolverines will do in the National Championship Game…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Plays for the National Championship

 

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the "Pledge Kid"

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 8, 2024…..

 

 

 

Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4 AT BEARDED AXE!

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Hollies “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)”.   It’s a Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday!   Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did.   Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2!   In 1974, this song peaked at #2 for two weeks, stopped from hitting #1 by Gilbert O’Sullivan and  “Alone Again (Naturally)”.

