WSGW Morning Team: January 5, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Here is an opportunity for you to get away from it all by being a caretaker on a Welsh island…..

Deadline to apply is January 9 by 5pm

Click this Link for the OnLine Application

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A Giant Spider found in Australia and Giant Frog Warnings in Georgia…..

PHOTO: Australian Wildlife Park/AP

PHOTO: Denise Gregoire/U.S. Geological Survey

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: In a follow up from yesterday, we try and answer the question of why Stanley cups are so popular…..

PHOTO: Stanley

***********************************************

New Coins Honoring Harriet Tubman Now Available…..

PHOTO: U.S. Mint/Front of $5 gold coin commemorating abolitionist Harriet Tubman

***********************************************

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. Predict what the Wolverines will do in the National Championship Game…..

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 5, 2024…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jim Croce “Time in a Bottle”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Jim wrote the lyrics after his wife, Ingrid, told him she was pregnant in December 1970. It appeared on Croce’s 1972 album “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” and was featured in the 1973 ABC made-for-television movie “She Lives!” After he was killed in a plane crash in September 1973, the song was aired frequently on radio, and demand for a single release built. “Time in a Bottle” became Croce’s second and final track to reach #1, spending two weeks at the top spot, the last week of 1973 and the first week of 1974.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team