WSGW Morning Team: January 4, 2024 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!

Click for Saginaw Spirit

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: A Lions fan takes shots at the NFL with billboards, a cool photo from the Rose Bowl Game, and if you want tickets to the National Championship Game, be prepared to pay…..

PHOTOS: Kayman Whaley, Detroit News

Photo Courtesy: Tyler Leipprandt/Michigan Sky Media

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: CNN recognizes an area of Michigan as a “best place to visit in 2024″…..

PHOTO: Sleeping Bear Dunes/Ellen Creager Detroit Free Press

******************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: It was “cup chaos” across the country for people trying to get Stanley cups…..

PHOTO: Stanley

***********************************************

USA Today: 92-Year-Old Man is Officially Recognized as Guinness World Record for Oldest to Hike Grand Canyon Rim to Rim

PHOTO: © Courtesy of Julian Coiner

***********************************************

***********************************************

https://www.bardsey.org/jobs

The placement starts in March and runs to October, paying £15,863 pro rata, which adds up to £11.44 an hour. To apply send your CV and covering letter to [email protected] or by post to Bardsey Office, PO BOX 79, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, LL53 9AT before 5pm on 9th January.

***********************************************

Joe Bonsall, Tenor with the Legendary Oak Ridge Boys, Retires from Final Tour

PHOTO: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

***********************************************

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. Predict what the Wolverines will do in the National Championship Game…..

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 4, 2024…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: R.E.M. “The One I Love”. Michael Stipe is 64 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team