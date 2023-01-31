WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 31, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 31, 2023 4:52AM EST
WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Top 10 “Hard to Find Foods” for 2023  (runs

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Woman accused of stealing over $1 million dollars worth of chicken wings from school district

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     A radioactive capsule is lost in Australia  (runs

 

 

 

State authorities in Western Australia are searching for a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen of a truck.

State authorities in Western Australia are searching for a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen of a truck.

 

 

15-Year-Old Boy playing hide-and-seek discovered six days later in another country

Here is a Link to Reddit Video…

Fahim, a 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh chose a shipping container as a hiding spot while playing hide & seek with his friends. He fell asleep & was found 6 days later in a Malaysian port. from Damnthatsinteresting

 

 

 

 

 

Rocket Grab Plus Launch

Half-Off CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions!

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll

WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan

 

 

Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Barrett Strong “Money“.   A musician and songwriter who was present for the birth of Motown died at age 81.   This song he performed was Motown’s first big hit in June 1960.

 

 

