WSGW Morning Team: January 30, 2023 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
January 30, 2023 6:16AM EST
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Super Bowl LVII is set  (runs 4:57)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     U.S. Soldiers offer a “help line” to Ukraine soldiers  (runs 4:17)…..

FILE – Ukrainian soldiers prepare a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in Kherson region, Ukraine, Jan. 9, 2023.   A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chat rooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.   As the U.S. and other allies provide a growing number of increasingly complex and high-tech weapons, the maintenance demands are expanding.    (AP Photo/Libkos, File)

LIBKOS

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     What do you buy out of a vending machine?   Candy, or pop, or chips?   How about whale meat?!?!   (runs 3:44)…..

Click for Link to Whale Meat Vending Machine Story

PHOTO:   Konomu Kubo, a spokesperson for Kyodo Senpaku Co. explains how whale meat is being sold from a vending machine at the firm’s store in Yokohama, Japan.Ha Kwiyeon / AP

Image:

 

 

Charlie and Denyce and Pat and YOU:    A legendary multi-talented entertainer will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a TV special  (runs 3:05)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Three deaths over the weekend from the world of entertainment, two actresses and a screenwriter  (runs 2:50)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     A “One Hit Wonder” song from 1971 by Jean Knight  (runs 2:31)…..

 

 

 

 

New World’s Oldest Living Person at 115

PHOTO:     Guinness World Records

Maria Branyas Morera advises a &#39;good connection with family and friends&#39;. Pic: Guinness World Records

 

A year after breaking his back, a 25-year-old Florida man breaks record for tallest unicycle ride

 

PHOTO:     Guinness World Records

Wesley Williams riding his record-breaking unicycle at Weltweihnachts Circus on 29 December 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Half-Off CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions!

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jean Knight “Mr. Big Stuff“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1971, Jean hit it big with this song.   It was #2 on the Pop Chart, was the #1 Soul Single of the Year, and was certified double platinum.

 

 

