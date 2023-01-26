WSGW Morning Team: January 26, 2023 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
This is DEADLINE DAY to Enter – You have until Midnight
Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Food delivery interrupts college basketball game
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Lawsuit filed accusing the company that makes Fireball of misleading its customers
PHOTO:
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: You’ve heard of Yellow Cards and Red Cards in Soccer, how about a first ever White Card
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
*************************************************
You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..
Entry Deadline: Thursday, January 26, at Midnight!
Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12
WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan
Wake Up Song of the Day: Etta James “At Last“. A “Memory” song for Etta, born on this date in 1938. She passed away in 2012. She was a six time Grammy Award winner, including a Lifetime Grammy in 2003, plus 17 Blues Music Awards.
