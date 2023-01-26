WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 26, 2023 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
January 26, 2023 4:31AM EST
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

This is DEADLINE DAY to Enter  –  You have until Midnight

You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark

 

 

Link to Saginaw Spirit

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Food delivery interrupts college basketball game

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Lawsuit filed accusing the company that makes Fireball of misleading its customers

 

 

PHOTO:   U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Lawsuit alleges that Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles are "misleading" because they don't contain whiskey

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     You’ve heard of Yellow Cards and Red Cards in Soccer, how about a first ever White Card

 

 

PHOTO:   Canal 11So far only Portugal has adopted the white card. Pic: Canal 11

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Half-Off CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions! (Copy)

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan

 

 

 

You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Entry Deadline:   Thursday, January 26, at Midnight!

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Etta James “At Last“.   A “Memory” song for Etta, born on this date in 1938.   She passed away in 2012.   She was a six time Grammy Award winner, including a Lifetime Grammy in 2003, plus 17 Blues Music Awards.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

