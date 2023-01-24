WSGW Morning Team: January 24, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: You could be hired to test the theory on whether or not eating cheese before bed may cause nightmares (runs 5:00)…..

*************************************************

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Man turns an NFL $5 bet into a more than $72,000 win!!! (runs 2:56)…..

*************************************************

Buzz Aldrin Marries at age 93

*************************************************

Lost at Sea for 24 Days, Man Survives on Ketchup, Rainwater, and Seasoning

PHOTO: Colombian Navy

*************************************************

You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Entry Deadline: Thursday, January 26, at Midnight!

*************************************************

A Bonus Rocket Grab Plus Launch Deal for YOU this week (along with the Salon Blue and Spa deals noted below)…..

Two Great Deals from Salon Blu and Spa in Mt. Pleasant…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll asking YOU to vote on Michigan’s Right-to-Work Laws

*************************************************

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

*************************************************

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

*************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Neil Diamond “Solitary Man“. Neil is 82 today. This is his debut single as a recording artist. It first charted #55 in 1966, but when re-released in 1970, it hit #21.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team