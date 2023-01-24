WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 24, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 24, 2023 6:09AM EST
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     You could be hired to test the theory on whether or not eating cheese before bed may cause nightmares  (runs 5:00)…..

Are you a cheese lover? We’ll pay you $1000 to try different cheeses before going to bed!

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Man turns an NFL $5 bet into a more than $72,000 win!!!   (runs 2:56)…..

 

 

 

 

 

Buzz Aldrin Marries at age 93

Buzz Aldrin and new wife Dr. Anca Faur

 

 

 

 

 

Lost at Sea for 24 Days, Man Survives on Ketchup, Rainwater, and Seasoning

PHOTO:     Colombian Navy

Elvis Francois was found in good health, but lost some weight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Entry Deadline:   Thursday, January 26, at Midnight!

Paint Bull Contest Box

 

 

A Bonus Rocket Grab Plus Launch Deal for YOU this week (along with the Salon Blue and Spa deals noted below)…..

$25 Gift Certificate to Super Cute

   Two Great Deals from Salon Blu and Spa in Mt. Pleasant…..

Gel Manicure & a Salon Blu Gel Pedicure for only $60

Shampoo, Cut, and Deep Condition at Salon Blu for only $40!

New WSGW OnLine Poll asking YOU to vote on Michigan’s Right-to-Work Laws

WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Neil Diamond “Solitary Man“.   Neil is 82 today.   This is his debut single as a recording artist.   It first charted #55 in 1966, but when re-released in 1970, it hit #21.

 

 

