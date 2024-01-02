WSGW Morning Team: January 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The Goat Watch for 2023 ENDS (see explanation below pictures)

The Goat survived the burn, but barely survived the birds!!!

Straw used this year has a high seed content and Jackdaws (related to crows) were feasting!

PHOTOS: Gavlebocken Goat Cam (from 4:30-6:00am EST on January 2)

GOAT WATCH 2023

For those that don’t know what this is all about….. Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “Goat Watching” for years. We think we first started in 1995. What is “Goat Watch”? We discovered this Christmas tradition Gavle, Sweden, because of a story of the goat burning. We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966. We then found out there was a “Goat Cam”. Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season. Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned! Click the link for more on the story of the goat and the “Goat Cam”!

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Getting back from a New Year’s Weekend as Mike goes dancing and Charlie gets those lights down…..

***********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Gerald Ford” …..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A new generation has been dubbed by a social researcher as the “Alpha Generation” which we like here at Alpha Media…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A tourist dependent city continues to find ways to restrict tourists…..

Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The lawsuit against Hershey’s for it’s Reese’s products getting more and more attention…..

PHOTOS: United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida

***********************************************

Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

SCAM! Woman in Florida has her driveway stolen!

PHOTO: WFTV

***********************************************

Man Evicts Black Bear from a Crawlspace Using a Paintball Gun

***********************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

The Goat Watch for 2023 continues to show “BURN” is not the problem, but “BIRDS”!

Because the straw used this year has a high seed content, Jackdaws (related to crows) have been feasting!

PHOTOS: Gavlebocken Goat Cam (from 5:30am EST on December 27)

GOAT WATCH 2023

For those that don’t know what this is all about….. Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “Goat Watching” for years. We think we first started in 1995. What is “Goat Watch”? We discovered this Christmas tradition Gavle, Sweden, because of a story of the goat burning. We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966. We then found out there was a “Goat Cam”. Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season. Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned! Click the link for more on the story of the goat and the “Goat Cam”!

***********************************************

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking YOUR personal outlook for 2024…..

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 2, 2024…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: George Harrison “My Sweet Lord”. This date in 1971, George became the first former Beatle to hit #1 with a solo album, “All Things Must Pass”. This is the big song from the album (which also hit #1)…..

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team