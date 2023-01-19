WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 19, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
January 19, 2023 6:35AM EST
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark   (runs 6:09)…..

Lick to Saginaw Spirit

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Playoff Prognostications” for January 19

Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications 2022

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     What’s going on with the price of eggs?!?!  (runs 5:07)…..

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Are the tennis balls bad at the Australian Open  (runs 3:17)…..

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     People, including children, killed and injured at a kite festival in India  (runs 4:03)…..

PHOTO:   Getty

Six people were horrifically killed when their throats were slit by the kite strings in India

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     The new inductees into the Songwriting Hall of Fame have been announced  (runs

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Const. Rebecca Elliott

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

A Farm Field in Argentina Celebrates Soccer Star Lionel Messi

PHOTO:     REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentine corn field grows with the face of World Cup winner Messi

 

 

*************************************************

 

A Job Opportunity?

Netflix wants to hire a flight attendant for one of its private jets and the salary structure is very wide-ranging…..

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll asking YOU to vote on Michigan’s Right-to-Work Laws

WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan

*************************************************

 

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Motels “Suddenly Last Summer“.   Martha Davis is 72 today.

 

 

 

