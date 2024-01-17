WSGW Morning Team: January 17, 2024 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A TV Game Show is in development based on Chuck E. Cheese…..

PHOTO: Jeepersmedia/Flickr

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A Snow Whale in Michigan and a Snow Shark in Iowa, plus a Guinness World Record Dog may not be a world record after all…..

PHOTO: Jeffrey Kosloski

PHOTO: Carlos Maldonado

PHOTO: Patricia De Melo Moreira

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A gaming skin that could be worth $1 Million Dollars…..

***********************************************

Click for Link to Trailer Video

***********************************************

A copy of The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1 from March 1963 Auctions for over $1 Million Dollars

Here is the Auction Video…..

***********************************************

Underwear and Socks are Latest Items Locked Up to Stop Shoplifting…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 17, 2024…..

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

New RocketGrabPlus.com Launch for YOU… Two Deals from Bayshire Beauty Academy…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Bangles “Eternal Flame”. Susanna Hoffs is 65. She co-wrote the song and sang lead.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team