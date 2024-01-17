WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 17, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 17, 2024 5:05AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: January 17, 2024 (Wednesday)
It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Congressional Pay Raise

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A TV Game Show is in development based on Chuck E. Cheese…..

 

PHOTO:     Jeepersmedia/Flickr

Chuck E. Cheese announces game show series in the works in partnership with Magical Elves.

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A Snow Whale in Michigan and a Snow Shark in Iowa, plus a Guinness World Record Dog may not be a world record after all…..

PHOTO:   Jeffrey Kosloski

Jeffrey Kosloski's whale sculpture made of snow is on display in Lansing, Michigan on Jan. 13, 2024.

 

PHOTO:     Carlos Maldonado

No photo description available.

PHOTO:     Patricia De Melo Moreira

Bobi was never chained up or put on a lead (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A gaming skin that could be worth $1 Million Dollars…..

ak-47 case hardened 661 statrak factory new cs2

 

 

***********************************************

 

Click for Link to Trailer Video

 

Key art for ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’.

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 A copy of The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1 from March 1963 Auctions for over $1 Million Dollars

Here is the Auction Video…..

 

 

***********************************************

Underwear and Socks are Latest Items Locked Up to Stop Shoplifting…..

Products are locked behind glass as a person shops at a Target store in the Harlem neighborhood in Manhattan on September 28, 2023 in New York City.

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Bangles “Eternal Flame”.   Susanna Hoffs is 65.   She co-wrote the song and sang lead.

 

 

