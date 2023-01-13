WSGW Morning Team: January 13, 2023 (Friday)

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Lucky symbols

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

 

FRIDAY the 13TH

Your Morning Team of Charlie and Denyse and Pat will be Your Good Luck Charms

Need a Four Leaf Clover!   Need a Horseshoe!   Need a Rabbit’s Foot!

No, You have Your Morning Team!!!!!

 

 

 

PHOTO:   CNH Industrial

New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG.

 

 

 

Click for Link to National Parks Free Entry Information

PHOTO:   National Park Service

Hiker in a canyon

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

“FAMILY FUN DEAL” 1/2 HOUR OF AXE THROWING AND A 1/2 HOUR OF VIRTUAL ARCHERY AT DAYLIGHT OUTFITTERS ($90 Value)

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking whether or not Gas Stoves should be Banned…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning Gas Stoves

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF A FAMILY 4-PACK OF 24 OZ BUBBLE TEAS FROM BUBBLE TEA BREW HOUSE

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Hall and Oates “Maneater“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 40 years ago in 1983, Hall and Oates were #1 for 4 weeks, the final two weeks of 1982 and the first two weeks of 1983.

 

 

