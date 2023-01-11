WSGW Morning Team: January 11, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking whether or not Gas Stoves should be Banned…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!!! (runs 7:42)…..

Click this Link for the Girl Scouts OnLine Site and Cookie Information

New Girl Scout Cookie. credit to Girl Scouts of the USA.

*************************************************

*************************************************

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Is this going to be a Guinness World Record for Smallest Hockey Stick?!?! (runs 2:44)…..

*************************************************

(UPI) – Authorities in Indiana said a herd of loose animals initially thought to be bison turned out to be something even more unusual: yaks.

The Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday to a report of large animals on the loose in Noblesville.

“There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home,” the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The police department later clarified that the animals weren’t bison.

“Animal identification was not covered at the academy. These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The yaks, native to Tibet and Nepal, were safely corralled and returned to their owner’s property.

PHOTO: Noblesville (Indiana) Police Department Facebook Page

*************************************************

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

*************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: No Doubt “I’m Just a Girl“. For guitarist Tom Dumont and his 55th birthday today.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team