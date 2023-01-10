WSGW Morning Team: January 10, 2023 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The NFL playoffs haven’t even started, but here’s an opportunity at an early Super Bowl bet (runs 3:10)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Are gas stoves going to be banned in America?!?! (runs 5:57)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Charlie says sleep is overrated. What do You say? (runs 3:06)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Stupid criminal uses a questionable “mask” when stealing a package off a porch (runs 2:26)…..
PHOTO: Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department
A cruise ship experiences an unexpected waterfall (link to story and video by eloy perez)
PHOT0: Video Footage @eloy4k
Click for Video from California Highway Patrol of road flooding and a rock slide
WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan
Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! What will You do regarding the new tolls for the Liberty Bridge starting in a few months?
Click for Link to Bay City Bridge Partners
Wake Up Song of the Day: Pat Benatar “Heartbreaker“. Pat is 70 today. This is her breakout single from 1979.
