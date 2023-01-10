WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 10, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 10, 2023 5:51AM EST
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     The NFL playoffs haven’t even started, but here’s an opportunity at an early Super Bowl bet  (runs 3:10)…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Are gas stoves going to be banned in America?!?!   (runs 5:57)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Charlie says sleep is overrated.    What do You say?   (runs 3:06)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Stupid criminal uses a questionable “mask” when stealing a package off a porch  (runs 2:26)…..

PHOTO:     Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department

 

 

 

 

 

 

A cruise ship experiences an unexpected waterfall (link to story and video by eloy perez)

PHOT0:   Video Footage  @eloy4k

Click for Video from California Highway Patrol of road flooding and a rock slide

 

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF A FAMILY 4-PACK OF 24 OZ BUBBLE TEAS FROM BUBBLE TEA BREW HOUSE

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!   What will You do regarding the new tolls for the Liberty Bridge starting in a few months?

WSGW OnLine Poll: Bay City Bridge Tolls

Click for Link to Bay City Bridge Partners

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Pat Benatar “Heartbreaker“.   Pat is 70 today.   This is her breakout single from 1979.

 

