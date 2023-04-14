WSGW Morning Team: Friday, April 14, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Voucher to Sullivan’s for only $10!

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A new study suggests an aroma which most everyone enjoys may lead to cancer (runs 2:58)…..

************************************************

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit for Playoff Information and Tickets

************************************************

************************************************

The Colorado Rockies mascot is tackled on top of the dugout…..

Getty Images

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

Cash Contest is Underway! Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000!!!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Vicki Lawrence “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1973, Vicki was #1 for 2 weeks with this song. She was best known for her work on The Carol Burnett Show. This song made her a One Hit Wonder as far as her musical career was concerned.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team