WSGW Morning Team: February 8, 2023 (Wednesday)

Question sign from packs of dollar isolated on white.

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat (presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw)…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Oreo offering customized cookies with the logo and colors of your favorite NBA team (runs

Click for Link to Order NBA Oreo Cookies

*************************************************

New Zealand’s Navy Intercepted a Floating Haul of Cocaine

PHOTO: New Zealand Defence Force

Link to Australian News Report

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: In this corner, a family of porcupines, and in the other corner, a leopard! Let the battle begin (runs

Video runs 2:33

*************************************************

YOU have the chance to WIN

This week, with the WSGW Morning Team, win tickets to “Oh What a Night – A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”

Wednesday, March 8, 7pm

The Dow Event Center Red Room

Here is Link to Dow Event Center Show Information and Tickets

*************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

*************************************************

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

*************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Temptations “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)“. Ron Tyson is 75. Ron joined the group in 1983. Aside from Otis Williams, the only original founding member still left, he has spent the most time as a member of The Temptations. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team