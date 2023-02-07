WSGW Morning Team: February 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat (presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw)…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring the Hamtramck Train Wreck (

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The WSGW “Wake Up Memory Song” triggers the question, “what is your go-to LIVE rock-and-roll-crank-up-the-volume album of choice”?!?! (runs 7:38)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: From Macomb County, Michigan, Sheriff Deputies offer a distressed man a hug (runs 3:46)…..

Click for Link to Detroit Free Press story with video of entire conversation

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: What were you doing at the age of nine? Were you graduating high school like this boy?!?! (runs 3:24)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Han Solo’s original blaster sells for a record auction price!!! (runs 7:14)…..

PHOTO: Lucas Film/Disney/Alamy

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and Art and YOU: Coming in March to Netflix, “Agent Elvis” (runs

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: What movie theater plans to start charging different prices for different seating (runs 2:23)…..

*************************************************

Ann Arbor Named “Best Place to Live” (at least on this list)

PHOTO: Brad West on Unsplash (State Street in Ann Arbor)

*************************************************

Teenage girl sets new sale price record for Grand Champion Steer at Fort Worth Stock Show and the name of the steer is part of the fun

PHOTO: Higginbotham Facebook

*************************************************

YOU have the chance to WIN

This week, with the WSGW Morning Team, win tickets to “Oh What a Night – A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”

Wednesday, March 8, 7pm

The Dow Event Center Red Room

Here is Link to Dow Event Center Show Information and Tickets

*************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

*************************************************

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

*************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team