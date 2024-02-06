WSGW Morning Team: February 6, 2024 (Tuesday)

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Lions GM Brad Holmes had a “season wrap up” news conference yesterday and he’s got fans excited for the next season and seasons to come…..

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Thanks to listener Terry in Saginaw, related to something we discussed recently, here is an amazing performance of “We Are the World” by ventriloquist Terry Fator with 19 voices and 19 puppets….

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Harriet Quimby”…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Burger King introduces “Million Dollar Whopper” contest…..

Click for information and to enter

IMAGE:     Burger King

Burger King customers are now able to customize their Whopper sandwich for a chance to win a million dollars and a chance to see their creation sold at BK restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Whopper submissions are due by Sunday, March 17.

 

 

 

USA TODAY:     Coming February 16 on Apple TV+ “Snoopy Presents:   Welcome Home, Franklin”

Charlie Brown and Franklin Armstrong in "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin," premiering Feb. 16, 2024, on Apple TV+.

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Thanks to listener Julie in Midland, for Valentine’s Day, you could have your ex “scrapped”…..

Scrap Your Ex: You Can Now Name Soon-To-Be-Scrapped Car After Your Ex-Partner

PHOTO:     Scrap Car Comparison

A British company is offering to "scrap your ex" for Valentine's Day by writing the name of an ex-lover on a car headed to the scrap yard. Photo courtesy of Scrap Car Comparison

 

 

IMAGE:     Getty

The K5 autonomous robot has been removed from the Times Square subway station just months after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled it

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU:     The Grateful Dead are very much alive with a new record for albums on the Billboard chart…..

PHOTO:     The Grateful Dead (1970) – Wikipedia

The Grateful Dead in 1970, in a rural setting – Bill Kreutzmann, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Phil Lesh

 

 

PHOTO:     AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Customers play with micro pigs at a mipig cafe, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Tokyo. The dozens of people at Tokyo’s Mipig Café on a recent morning were taking selfies and breaking into huge smiles. The pigs, a miniature breed, trotted about the room, looking for a cozy lap to cuddle up. Customers pay $15 for the first 30 minutes and a reservation is required. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ORG XMIT: XEH503

 

 

 Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$50 FOR A $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO COOPER’S FRAME & ART!

 

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”.   Rick is 58 today.   A video with 1.5 billion views.

 

 

