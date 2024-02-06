WSGW Morning Team: February 6, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The WSGW Morning Team and Storm Master Exteriors have Your Chance to WIN a Pair of Tickets to the Red Wings!

Now through February 16, Your Morning Team, Charlie and Mike and Jonathan, will ask Detroit Red Wings Trivia Questions

The First Caller (989 – 752 – 6111) with the Correct Answer Will Qualify for the Grand Prize Drawing:

Two Tickets to Watch the Wings Play on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30pm vs Buffalo

(PLUS, we’ll also offer up qualifying by taking a few random phone calls)

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Lions GM Brad Holmes had a “season wrap up” news conference yesterday and he’s got fans excited for the next season and seasons to come…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Thanks to listener Terry in Saginaw, related to something we discussed recently, here is an amazing performance of “We Are the World” by ventriloquist Terry Fator with 19 voices and 19 puppets….

***********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Harriet Quimby”…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Burger King introduces “Million Dollar Whopper” contest…..

Click for information and to enter

IMAGE: Burger King

***********************************************

USA TODAY: Coming February 16 on Apple TV+ “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Thanks to listener Julie in Midland, for Valentine’s Day, you could have your ex “scrapped”…..

PHOTO: Scrap Car Comparison

***********************************************

IMAGE: Getty

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: The Grateful Dead are very much alive with a new record for albums on the Billboard chart…..

PHOTO: The Grateful Dead (1970) – Wikipedia

***********************************************

PHOTO: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

*********************************************

Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*********************************************

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 6, 2024…..

Brayden, 3rd Grade, from Clare

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Rick is 58 today. A video with 1.5 billion views.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

lick to Return to TheMorning Team