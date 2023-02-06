WSGW Morning Team: February 6, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat (sponsored by Paint Bull in Saginaw)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A 73-year-old and a soon to be 90-year-old win Grammy Awards, plus the first every Grammy Award for Video Game Soundtracks, and Taylor Swift has to calm the photographers on the red carpet (runs 9:57)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A “Monday One Hit Wonder” song that highlights a British singer who is a huge success in his own country, but for us in America, he’s known for just this song (runs 4:30)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: This unusual item was found in a suitcase at Detroit’s Metro Airport (runs 3:26)…..

PHOTOS: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Making electricity from snow (runs 3:08)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A legendary music group will be featured in a music tribute concert to be taped and broadcast at a later date (runs 3:05)…..

FACEBOOK POST: Pleasanton (California) Police Department

This evening, we received multiple calls about a loose cow causing slowdowns along Bernal and Stanley. Our team of officers quickly responded and found a brown cow running around. Despite a cow-llision with a sedan, the cow safely returned home. There were no reported injuries. Shout out to the local ranchers for helping with this “udderly amoosing” situation!

PHOTOS: Pleasanton Police Department Facebook

FACEBOOK POST: Nick’s Extreme Pest Control (Santa Rosa, California)

Came across this on a job. Bird (believed to be a Woodpecker)was a bit of a hoarder.

Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this.

PHOTO: Nick’s Extreme Pest Control Facebook

Wake Up Song of the Day: David Essex “Rock On“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1973, David hit it big around the world, including the USA with this song. He’s a British artist with numerous songs charting in his home country, plus many acting credits, but in America we only know him for this song. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

