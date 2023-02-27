WSGW Morning Team: February 27, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Tigers Baseball is back on WSGW and we hope you enjoyed the first spring game (runs 6:59)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Another huge contract in baseball leads to the question of a salary cap?!?! (runs 5:06)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: For the first time, at-home tests will be available for COVID and Flu (runs 3:22)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A follow up from a story last week about a Florida couple who found themselves getting negative feedback for a “prank video” (runs 3:48)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: One Hit Wonder Music Fun with Canadian singer Tom Cochrane (runs 3:58)…..

The “Crying Indian” PSA from the 1970s is being retired…

PHOTO: Ad Council – Original Credit: HANDOUT

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Is it a puppy dog or a coyote pup?!?! (runs 2:48)…..

PHOTO: Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A songwriter with credits for five of the songs from the “Top Gun” soundtrack has passed away (runs 4:12)…..

The Reptile Cafe

PHOTO: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tom Cochrane “Life is a Highway“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1992, this song became the only Top Ten Song (#6) on the Billboard Chart for this Canadian born singer. While he’s had great success in his home country, this is his One Hit Wonder Song. However, it’s a song many people associate with the band Rascal Flatts because of the cover version done for the hit animated movie “Cars” from 2006. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

