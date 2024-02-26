WSGW Morning Team: February 26, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

This Week, with Charlie and Mike and Jonathan on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

You have the Chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to See

Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, April 6, at 8pm

Click for Tickets and Information

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Did you have a good Final Weekend in February?

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A woman in Ireland has her injury lawsuit thrown out thanks to photo evidence…..

PHOTOS: Eamon Ward/SWNS

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: An update on the “Swearing Parrots” and whether or not they have been “cured”…..

IMAGE: Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Freight train in India travels 43 miles without a driver!!!

Man Steals Girl Scout Cookie Money

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch For YOU…..

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Self-Checkout Crime….. Have YOU ever stolen from a self-checkout or accidentally taken an item?!?! It’s time to confess (anonymously, of course)

Now Through March 22….. Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Participating Business of Your Choice…..

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 26, 2024…..

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Carpenters “We’ve Only Just Begun”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! The song was originally in a wedding-themed television commercial for Crocker National Bank in California. Richard Carpenter saw the TV commercial and guessed correctly that Paul Williams was the vocalist (both of them were under contract to A&M Records). Carpenter asked Williams whether a full-length version was available. The TV commercial had only two verses and no bridge, but Williams stated there was a bridge and an additional verse, forming a complete song, which was then delivered. In 1970, the song peaked at #2 for four weeks, stopped from the top spot for three weeks by The Jackson Five “I’ll Be There” and one week by The Partridge Family “I Think I Love You”. This was the first of five Carpenters songs to peak at #2. It was considered by both Karen and Richard to be their signature song.

