WSGW Morning Team: February 23, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Detroit Tigers Baseball is Back on WSGW

For the 57th Consecutive Year, WSGW is Your Station for the Tigers

The First Spring Game Broadcast is Saturday, February 24, 1pm on 790am

Then, listen for select Spring Games broadcast through March

Opening Day is March 28

Click for the WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule to Track the Tigers Spring Broadcasts

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Ahead of the first Tigers Spring Game on Saturday, we “officially” start with Ernie Harwell and “The Turtle”, plus Voice of the Tigers, Dan Dickerson, and his thoughts as we head into spring and a new season (from an interview with Charlie last week)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Longtime listener and Faithful Tigers Fan, Rosalie, sends us her yearly treat to start the Tigers Baseball Season!

Cookies from the Patisserie (and baseball napkins, too)

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Tonight and tomorrow, the full “Micromoon” should be visible…..

***********************************************

Events and Activities…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Guinness World Records says “Bobi” is no longer the World’s Oldest Dog…..

PHOTO: Guinness World Records

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and Art and YOU: One of the Bell Sisters died recently, and it’s another reminder young singer talent has been around for many years, not just today

***********************************************

February 22 (UPI) — Firefighters in Los Angeles came to the rescue of a horse that ended up trapped when a sinkhole formed underneath where she was standing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Lucky, a 20-year-old Paso Fino mare, ended up trapped in the heavy soil with only her head and front legs above the surface on her owner’s Lake View Terrace property.

Firefighters responded alongside Urban Search and Rescue, LAFD Heavy Equipment Operators, Los Angeles Animal Services’ Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team and vacuum truck operators from Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment.

The LAFD said it took nearly three hours to dig the 1,200-pound horse out of her sinkhole and bring her back to solid ground.

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch For YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Self-Checkout Crime….. Have YOU ever stolen from a self-checkout or accidentally taken an item?!?! It’s time to confess (anonymously, of course)

***********************************************

Now Through March 22….. Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Participating Business of Your Choice…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 23, 2024…..

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Barbra Streisand “The Way We Were”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1974, Barbra was #1 for 2 weeks. The song, from the movie of the same name, won two Academy Awards. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. It was a Grammy Award winner for Song of the Year. In 2023, “The Guardian” ranked the song #1 on a list of the greatest Barbra Streisand songs. It has been certified Platinum for over one million sales by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team