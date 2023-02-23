WSGW Morning Team: February 23, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

Special Rocket Grab Plus Deal for YOU on March 31

*************************************************

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit OnLine

*************************************************

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A weird sphere washes up on a beach in Japan (runs 2:41)…..

IMAGE: NHK World News/Twitter

*************************************************

First Generation iPhone Auctions for more than $63,000

IMAGE: LCG Auctions

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW Contest for YOU!

You have the Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of businesses to help with your Home Improvement Project presented by The Home Builders Association of Saginaw!

Contest Runs through Friday, March 24th, at 9am.

One entry will be chosen at random and will be announced on Monday, March 27th.

*************************************************

This week with Your WSGW Morning Team

You can win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band

Friday, June 23, 8pm (Outdoor Concert)

Click for Link to James Taylor Information and Tickets at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launches for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

*************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Howard Jones “Things Can Only Get Better”. This song from this English Musician is from 1985. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team