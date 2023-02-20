WSGW Morning Team: February 20, 2023 (Monday)

Presidents Day stock image graphic on white.

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat

This is Presidents Day

This week with Your WSGW Morning Team

You can win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band

Friday, June 23, 8pm (Outdoor Concert)

Click for Link to James Taylor Information and Tickets at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

Video of 7th Grader Winning $10,000

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: You make the call! What do You think about this sneaky assist by a coach in a youth basketball game (runs 3:30)…..

Click for Link to Video from The Comeback

IMAGE: The Comeback

16 Hours on a Plane to Nowhere

February 17 (UPI) — The bus operator in a British city shared a photo of a swan utilizing public transit by taking a ride atop a city bus.

Reading Buses tweeted a photo showing the swan riding on one of the operator’s buses in Reading, Berkshire.

“Flying is so overrated these days,” Reading Buses quipped on Twitter. “And with £2 [$2.41] single fares on all our buses, even swans know that bus is best! Don’t be a silly goose — duck into one of our buses today!”

The operator said in a follow-up tweet that wildlife charity Swan Lifeline was contacted and collected the swan to be taken in for a veterinary check-up and observation.

“Thanks to everyone who helped assist with our unexpected passenger today,” Reading Buses tweeted.

IMAGE: Reading Buses

New Rocket Grab Plus Launches for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Marshall Crenshaw “Someday, Someway“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1982, Detroit born Marshall Crenshaw hit #36 on the Billboard Chart with this song. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

