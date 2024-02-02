WSGW Morning Team: February 2, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Today from 5:30am-7:00pm is the Final Day

Our sister station, 94.5 The Moose, will broadcast the Moose Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon

You can support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with Your donations: 800 – 537 – 0063

Today is Ground Hog Day!

In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at Gobbler’s Knob, Punxsutawney Phil…..

Phil DID NOT see his shadow which means an EARLY SPRING

Phil DID see his shadow which means SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: WSGW, your broadcast home for Saginaw Spirit Hockey, will present a special “audio presentation” of the special series “Spirit Rising” leading up to the Spirit hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. You can hear the presentation on Saturday, February 3 at 6:05pm on 100.5 FM and online at wsgw.com (choose the WSGW Local Sports Stream)…..

Here are the video episodes for Spirit Rising Episodes 1 and 2…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A pigeon, suspected of being a spy, is cleared of and released…..

PHOTO: Anshuman Poyrekar via AP

Here is a picture of a World War I pigeon with a camera Jonathan referenced…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: CBS to use “doink cams” during the Super Bowl this year…..

PHOTO: CBS

From Australia, a 3-year-old boy stuck inside a claw machine makes for an episode of “Claw and Order”…..

https://www.facebook.com/baltimorecats/posts/pfbid0QtjnxGRZZeqZPTpcV6RefEf7mFUha6UrapvSxfPqmtrihahDta5D5a5BN5cKb4U2l

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Yes “Owner of a Lonely Heart”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1984, the song was #1 for 2 Weeks. The song originated in 1979 from South African musician, singer-songwriter, and producer Trevor Rabin, who joined the group in 1983, while he was in the bathroom. This was the band’s only single to reach #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and its Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

