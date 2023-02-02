WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: February 2, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
February 2, 2023 4:23AM EST
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

It’s Groundhog Day!

From Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, here is the official weather forecast…..

WHAT WILL IT BE?!?!   OFFICIAL PREDICTION IS MADE at 7:30am!!!

Punxsutawney Phil DID NOT see his shadow:   An Early Spring is predicted!

Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow:   Six More Weeks of Winter are predicted!

 

"Pat's Perfect Pigskin Playoff Prognostications" for February 2, 2023…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     What restaurant was causing so much traffic congestion that city officials ordered it torn down and rebuilt as a drive-thru only

 

PHOTO:   Charlotte, North Carolina documents © Charlotte, North Carolina documents

A Chick-fil-A in Charlotte, North Carolina, is being rebuilt as a drive-thru only restaurant to address traffic in the retail center. Charlotte, North Carolina documents

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Big boulder blasts into a home in Hawaii

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTO:     The last few containers of Hellmann’s mayonnaise at a store in Johannesburg.    Paul Tilsley/Fox News Digital © Paul Tilsley/Fox News Digital

The last few containers of Hellmann's mayonnaise at a store in Johannesburg. Paul Tilsley/Fox News Digital

 

 

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Frankie Yankovic and His Yanks “Pennsylvania Polka“.   It’s Groundhog Day!

 

