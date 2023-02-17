WSGW Morning Team: February 17, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

*************************************************

PETA sends letter to Oscar Mayer offering to pay for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s new catalytic converter after it was recently stolen… if the Wienermobile changes to Vegan!

Link to PETA to read letter

PHOTO: Oscar Mayer

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

*************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1993, Whitney was nearing the end of 14 weeks at #1! It was the last 5 weeks of 1992 and the first 9 weeks of 1993! Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team