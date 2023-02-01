WSGW Morning Team: February 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Update on story from yesterday! The missing radioactive capsule has been found! (runs 3:31)…..

PHOTOS: DFES (Top: Police seal off the area where radioactive capsule was found in Western Australia/Bottom: The capsule)

Mattel Releases First-Ever Doll with Scoliosis

PHOTO: Mattel

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A 22-year-old woman impersonates a 13-year-old girl in a high school basketball game

PHOTOS: NFHS via 10 WAVY

(CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he ran out of gas while driving on I-94 and called police to report a freeway shooting in order to get a quicker response.

The driver and a female passenger ran out of gas at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, on westbound I-94 near Woodward Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed the female passenger in the vehicle called state police twice trying to get a quick response, and then the driver called and reported that a white man in a purple SRT fired 150 shots at his vehicle with an AK-47.

When troopers arrived at the scene they discovered no one was injured and the vehicle had not been struck.

According to MSP, while troopers were investigating they found out the driver had a suspended license and was driving impaired.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He also had fugitive warrants.

Police say he was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dr. Hook and The Medicine Show “The Cover of Rolling Stone“. Memory song for Ray Sawyer, born on this date in 1937 and died on December 31, 2018. He would have been 86 today. He did the lead vocal on this hit song. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

