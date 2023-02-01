WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: February 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
February 1, 2023 4:25AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: February 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Gun Reforms in Michigan

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Update on story from yesterday!   The missing radioactive capsule has been found!  (runs 3:31)…..

 

PHOTOS:     DFES   (Top:   Police seal off the area where radioactive capsule was found in Western Australia/Bottom:   The capsule)

Police seal off the area where a radioactive capsule has been found in Western Australia on Feb. 1, 2023.

The tiny radioactive capsule has been recovered after a frantic weeklong search.

 

 

 

 

Mattel Releases First-Ever Doll with Scoliosis

 

PHOTO:     Mattel

Undated handout photo issued by Mattel, which has made history by introducing its first doll with scoliosis

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     A 22-year-old woman impersonates a 13-year-old girl in a high school basketball game

 

 

PHOTOS:     NFHS via 10 WAVY

Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old assistant coach on the Churchland High School JV girls basketball team in Portsmouth, has been fired for impersonating a 13-year-old player in a game.

Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old assistant coach on the Churchland High School JV girls basketball team in Portsmouth, impersonated a 13-year-old player on Jan. 21, 2023.

 

 

 

(CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he ran out of gas while driving on I-94 and called police to report a freeway shooting in order to get a quicker response.

The driver and a female passenger ran out of gas at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, on westbound I-94 near Woodward Avenue.

Police say the investigation revealed the female passenger in the vehicle called state police twice trying to get a quick response, and then the driver called and reported that a white man in a purple SRT fired 150 shots at his vehicle with an AK-47.

When troopers arrived at the scene they discovered no one was injured and the vehicle had not been struck.

According to MSP, while troopers were investigating they found out the driver had a suspended license and was driving impaired.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He also had fugitive warrants.

Police say he was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Dr. Hook and The Medicine Show “The Cover of Rolling Stone“.   Memory song for Ray Sawyer, born on this date in 1937 and died on December 31, 2018.   He would have been 86 today.   He did the lead vocal on this hit song.

 

 

