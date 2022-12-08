WSGW Morning Team: December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

(UPI) — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers of the proper protocol for traveling with pets after a dog accidentally went through a security X-ray at a Wisconsin airport.

TSA Great Lakes revealed in a Twitter post that a small dog was “accidentally sent through the X-ray” when it was left inside a traveler’s carry-on bag at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

“When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine,” the tweet said.

The tweet included the X-ray photo of the dog inside the traveler’s backpack.

TSA representative Jessica Mayle said the dog, a dachshund-chihuahua mix, had been cleared to fly by the airline, but the passenger had been unaware of the correct protocol when taking her pet through the security checkpoint.

“After [the dog] was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was traveling with the pet to the airline,” Mayle said in an email to USA Today. “After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate.”

Mayle said the dog was unharmed but “a little skittish” after going through the X-ray tunnel.

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

