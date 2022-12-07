WSGW Morning Team: December 7, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

WSGW Remembers with YOU

December 7, 1941

TONIGHT, YOU can join WSGW

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Dog Activates Fire Alarm

From the Kilgore (Texas) Police Department Facebook Post…..

KPD apprehended a reckless driver today after he ran into two cars in the parking lot Walmart. Thankfully no one was injured in this crash. One of the victims saw the suspect barelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed the dog was sitting in the unoccupied vehicle waiting on his humans while they shopped. He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion. The steering colum had some prior damage and this pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive. He was also wearing a lease and it’s believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it. It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face.

PHOTOS: Kilgore Police Department

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

