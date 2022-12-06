WSGW Morning Team: December 6, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The death of actress Kirstie Alley have many fans remembering her role in “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” and “Veronica’s Closest”, but what about her role as a Vulcan (runs 6:00)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A Legendary Singer surprises the audience at the Broadway Premier of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” (runs 4:10)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Oxford Dictionary releases it’s word of the year and its definition is recognizable for all parents!!! (runs 2:03)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Videos going viral of children attack by a raccoon and a coyote (runs 3:49)…..

Mom Saves Daughter from Raccoon Attack

Man Saves Daughter from Coyote Attack

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: How much was this driver fined for not cleaning snow off the windshield?!?! (runs

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: If you drive in Austria, don’t speed or you could lose your vehicle (runs 3:03)…..

Artwork Hanging Upside Down for 75 Years

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jose Feliciano “Feliz Navidad“. Jose wrote and recorded this worldwide Christmas hit in 1970. “Feliz Navidad, próspero año y felicidad” is “Merry Christmas, a prosperous year and happiness”, followed by “I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart”. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

